हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sabarimala

Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine as flood waters remain

The temple will open for Onam poojas on August 23 and close on August 28.

Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine as flood waters remain

Thiruvananthapuram: Ayyappa devotees wishing to go to the hill shrine of Sabarimala for the Onam festival have been advised by authorities not to go there as flood waters in the Pampa river at the foothills have not receded.

Besides, roads in nearby areas of Pampa have been damaged and several trees en route to the shrine uprooted under the impact of the heavy rains, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, said.

The path to the shrine was also filled with mud and this would make trekking to the shrine very dangerous, the TDB said in a release.

The temple will open for Onam poojas on August 23 and close on August 28.

The devastating deluge in Kerala has left 223 dead in a fortnight and forced over 10 lakh people out of their homes. 

Tags:
SabarimalaKerala floodKeralaAyyappa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close