हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumata Brigade

'Bhumata Brigade' founder Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala temple on November 17, seeks security

The Bhumata Brigade chief has written to the Kerala CM seeking security. 

&#039;Bhumata Brigade&#039; founder Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala temple on November 17, seeks security

KOCHI: Trupti Desai, the founder of the 'Bhumata Brigade' is set to visit the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala on November 17. 

Concerned over her safety, Desai has sought security from the Kerala government during her visit to the temple.

The Bhumata Brigade chief has written to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

The Kerala government has, meanwhile, convened an all-party meeting on November 15 to discuss various issues relating to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, which witnessed widespread protests following the Supreme Court decision to permit entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

The decision to call the meeting was taken on Tuesday – the day when the apex court refused to stay its September 28 verdict, lifting the centuries-old ban on girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine and decided to hear a batch of review petitions in open court on January 22.

The two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season will start on November 17 and the meeting will also take stock of the arrangements made for devotees.

The temple had witnessed a string of protests from devotees when it opened for monthly pujas for five days in October and two days early this month.

Over 3,700 persons have been arrested so far and 546 cases registered against various people for violence during protests across the state after the top court permitted women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Over 500 young women registered for darshan in the online queue website of Kerala police last week. 

Tags:
Bhumata BrigadeTrupti DesaiSabarimala templeKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close