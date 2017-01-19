close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur, party blames CPI(M)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:24
BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala&#039;s Kannur, party blames CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of possible political violence in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday.

The BJP has alleged that it was a political murder and CPI(M) members were responsible for the crime.

In a mark of protest, the BJP members have called for a 'hartal' in the city today.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday warned the CPI-M that the Centre would intervene if BJP workers continued to be physically targeted in left-ruled Kerala and would face retaliation in other parts of the country as well.

He alleged that the CPI(M)-ruled state was now known for political killings while other states in the country focused on development and economic growth.  


For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:11

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.