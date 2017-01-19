BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur, party blames CPI(M)
Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of possible political violence in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday.
The BJP has alleged that it was a political murder and CPI(M) members were responsible for the crime.
In a mark of protest, the BJP members have called for a 'hartal' in the city today.
BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday warned the CPI-M that the Centre would intervene if BJP workers continued to be physically targeted in left-ruled Kerala and would face retaliation in other parts of the country as well.
He alleged that the CPI(M)-ruled state was now known for political killings while other states in the country focused on development and economic growth.
For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Valour of a soldier: CRPF officer Satwant Singh fights Naxals till his last breath
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- Virat Kohli's 'shot of the year' already has a big challenger – See video to believe!
- WATCH: Dope-tainted Brock Lesnar causes carnage on return to WWE Raw ahead of Royal Rumble