BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur, party blames CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of possible political violence in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday.

The BJP has alleged that it was a political murder and CPI(M) members were responsible for the crime.

In a mark of protest, the BJP members have called for a 'hartal' in the city today.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday warned the CPI-M that the Centre would intervene if BJP workers continued to be physically targeted in left-ruled Kerala and would face retaliation in other parts of the country as well.

He alleged that the CPI(M)-ruled state was now known for political killings while other states in the country focused on development and economic growth.