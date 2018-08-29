Centre's financial aid to Kerala not enough, flood victims should get timely compensation: Rahul Gandhi

Kochi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently touring Kerala in the aftermath of the worst floods here, made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government for not doing enough for the southern state and accused it of running according to the diktats of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday.

The Congress president, while addressing a press conference in Kochi said, ''There are two different visions of India, one is a centralized vision and other is decentralized vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur, and the other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on.''

While refraining to comment on the nature of the calamity in Kerala, Rahul said that he has come here to support those affected by the worst floods and rain-related incidents.

''I have come here as a support and not to politicise the situation. I will not comment on the nature of this crisis, ' the Congress president said on being asked if floods in Kerala were a man-made crisis.

Rahul said that he had visited a large number of relief camps on Tuesday and came to know that people are worried and unsure about their future.

''I spoke to Kerala CM too. It is important that the government gives a sense to the people that it is going to help rebuild their houses,'' Rahul said adding that ''compensation promised should be delivered quickly.''

The Congress leader also lamented that the financial assistance announced by the Centre for Kerala was not enough and more was needed to help rebuild the state.

''The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should,'' Rahul Gandhi said in Kochi.

Rahul Gandhi had arrived in Trivandrum on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Kerala to review the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the aftermath of the worst floods here.

He visited a relief camp in Chengannur and interacted with the flood-affected families.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited the state to take stock of the relief work that has been going on.

Rahul visited flood-hit regions in the state including Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly. He is due to visit flood-affected areas in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Rahul will also flag off trucks carrying relief material from the Marine Drive in Kochi.

The Congress president also honoured the fishermen community of Kerala for their unforgettable service at the time of Kerala floods.

While interacting with media on Tuesday evening, Rahul said the Congress leaders are going to pressurize the Government so that Kerala people get their compensation as soon as possible and citizens face minimum discomfort.

Addressing people at a relief camp in North Paravur, Rahul said, ''The Government owes you compensation and Government has to help you build your houses. We are in opposition and it is our job to make them do their duties. Every single Congress leader is going to pressurize the Government so that your compensation is paid as soon as possible and you face minimum discomfort."

He also reminded people that since the Congress party is not in power both in Delhi and Kerala, they can't do 'big things'.

Rahul Gandhi also kicked off a fund-collection drive for Kerala Congress project of building 1001 homes for the flood-affected victims.

Kerala has been witnessing its worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rains and severe floods. The rains and floods have claimed over 300 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

(With Agency inputs)