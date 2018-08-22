Charges waived at three NHAI toll plazas in Kerala

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In view of the destruction caused by unprecedented floods in Kerala, the National Highways Authority of India has waived charges levied at its three toll plazas in the state.

New Delhi: In view of the destruction caused by unprecedented floods in Kerala, the National Highways Authority of India has waived charges levied at its three toll plazas in the state.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday that waiver from last week is applicable to toll plazas at Paliekkara in Thrissur district, Pampampallam in Palakkad district, and Kumbalam in Cochin.

The Ministry said the waive-off will continue till August 26.

