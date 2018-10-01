हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kochi

Clashes between Youth Congress members and police in Kochi, 6 injured

At least six people were injured on Monday after clashes broke out between members and workers of Youth Congress and police in Kochi. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Clashes between Youth Congress members and police in Kochi, 6 injured

KOCHI: At least six people were injured on Monday after clashes broke out between members and workers of Youth Congress and police in Kochi. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The protesters were taking out a march to the excise office against state government's decision to start new breweries in the state. 

The injured include Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose. All those with injuries have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Tags:
KochiKeralaYouth CongressDean Kuriakose

Must Watch