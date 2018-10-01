Clashes between Youth Congress members and police in Kochi, 6 injured

KOCHI: At least six people were injured on Monday after clashes broke out between members and workers of Youth Congress and police in Kochi. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The protesters were taking out a march to the excise office against state government's decision to start new breweries in the state.

The injured include Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose. All those with injuries have been taken to a nearby hospital.