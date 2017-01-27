Crude bombs hurled at RSS offices in Naruvamoodu, Mattannur; BJP hits out at Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Crude bombs were hurled at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Naruvamoodu and Mattannur in Kerala on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a shutdown in protest.

The offices were severely damaged after the attack. There have been many attacks reported on the BJP and RSS workers in Kerala in the past.

"Bombs are being hurled, murders are taking place and other such attacks are happening only because these people are associated with RSS and BJP. What kind of environment is being created in Kerala? It is the responsibility of the state government to take actions," BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) today alleged that, in fact, the Left parties were at the receiving end of "murderous attacks" by the RSS and its outfits.

Condemning Thursday's bomb blast near a CPI-M public meeting in Kannur, the party called upon the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to immediately stop such violent attacks.

"The RSS' game plan is to expand its political base through such violence and communal polarisation which is its standard methodology," party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told the media.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI-M returned to power in the southern state after the May 2016 assembly elections.