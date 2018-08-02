Delhi's Burari in Kerala? Bodies of 4 family members found stacked on top of each other

IDUKKI: Bringing the horrors of Delhi's Burari back to life, four members of a family in Idukki district in Kerala were mysteriously found dead in the backyard of their house. The bodies of all the four members were found stacked on top of each other in a pit.

The four family members were missing since the last four days. All the bodies stacked on top of each other were buried in a pit in the backyard. All four of them have injury marks.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Krishnan, his wife 50-year-old Susheela, their daughter 21-year-old Arsha and son 19-year-old Arjun.

Police claim that the family members could have been killed after July 29. Their neighbours had not seen them for the past four days.

When the neighbours and some relatives went to the house on Wednesday morning, they found blood stains on the floor and walls and immediately informed police.

The family lives in a secluded place in a rubber estate at Mundanmudi.

When the police searched the backyard of the house, they recovered some loose soil. When they dug through it and removed it, they found the bodies of the four family members with injury marks.

The bodies were later moved to Kottayam medical college for post-mortem.

The police are probing the cause of the death and are also investigating if there may be a "witchcraft angle" to the deaths. As per some reports, evidence with the police suggests that Krishnan could have been practising black magic.

The police have also recovered a hammer and a knife the house.