हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EDMC

EDMC to donate Rs 1 cr for relief of Kerala flood victims: Mayor

East Delhi Bipin Bihari Singh told reporters that the EDMC is with the Kerala flood victims in this difficult situation.

EDMC to donate Rs 1 cr for relief of Kerala flood victims: Mayor
PTI photo

New Delhi: The officials and staff of the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have together donated a sum of Rs 1 cr to the relief fund for the victims of flood-hit Kerala, its mayor today said.

East Delhi Bipin Bihari Singh told reporters that the EDMC is with the Kerala flood victims in this difficult situation.

"The EDMC is providing a relief fund of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala flood victims, even though it is reeling under a financial crisis. Despite that it has decided to help the flood victims in its limited capacity," he said.

Singh said the amount collected for the victims has been "willingly donated" by the officials and staff of the EDMC.

"In addition, municipal councillors of the EDMC can also contribute towards the fund," he said.

Singh also appealed to the residents of east Delhi to donate and help the Kerala flood victims. 

Tags:
EDMCKerala FloodsKerala flood victimsMayorKeralaBipin Bihari Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close