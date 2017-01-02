close
Father Basil Kuriyakose, arrested in Kerala for unnatural sex with minor, sent to 14-day custody

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:12
Representational image

Kochi: Father Basil Kuriyakose, Principal of Kings David International School who was arrested yesterday for having unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy, was sent to 14-day police custody on Monday.

The Kerala Police had arrested the priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area on Sunday.

Father Basil Kuriyakose was arrested by the police after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

"The victim was a 10-year old boy who was studying at a boarding school here. The boy disclosed the incident to his brother who came to meet him at the school. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint", the police said.

The priest had been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).


First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:12

