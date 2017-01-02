Father Basil Kuriyakose, arrested in Kerala for unnatural sex with minor, sent to 14-day custody
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:12
Representational image
Kochi: Father Basil Kuriyakose, Principal of Kings David International School who was arrested yesterday for having unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy, was sent to 14-day police custody on Monday.
The Kerala Police had arrested the priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area on Sunday.
Father Basil Kuriyakose was arrested by the police after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.
"The victim was a 10-year old boy who was studying at a boarding school here. The boy disclosed the incident to his brother who came to meet him at the school. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint", the police said.
The priest had been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com
First Published: Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:12
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Election campaigns in name of caste, religion and language against law: SC
- Akhilesh Yadav addresses SP's National Convention
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Reliance Jio’s Welcome Offer becomes invalid: Know what happens to your free voice calls, data?
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- WATCH: When Brad Haddin tried MS Dhoni's blind run-out without success
- Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra OUT from the show?
- Akhilesh ousts Mulayam as SP chief, takes over party: As it happened