Former Union minister E Ahamed's funeral in Kannur today
Kannur: The funeral of former union minister and senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Delhi following cardiac arrest, will be held his native city, Kannur in Kerala Thursday.
The body was brought to Karippur in Malapuram last evening, where thousands of people paid homage to their departed leader.
The body was kept at the Hajj House in Kondotty for the public to pay homage and was taken to Kozhikode.
The leaders of various political parties including Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan paid homage to the former union minister at the League House.
A prayer session was held at the Kozhikode beach after the public homage at the league House and then the body was taken to Kannur where the funeral will be held today by noon.
With ANI inputs
