IMD warning

Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Coast Guard, disaster relief teams on high alert

 Coast Guard has put its formations on high alert and its Dornier aircraft and ships have been deployed off Kerala, Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, and south Tamil Nadu seas.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of ''heavy to very heavy'' rainfall in south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the next few hours.

The IMD, in its bulletin issued at 1700 hours on October 7, said that south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

''Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over Lakshadweep area and southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, west-central and adjoining south-west Arabian Sea, south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Islands. Rough to very rough Sea Conditions are likely to prevail over above-mentioned areas. Fishermen are advised
not to venture into these areas. Those who are out at Sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast,'' the IMD bulletin said. 

The Regional Meteorological Department of Tamil Nadu also said on Sunday that a well-marked low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours,

"A new low pressure has formed North of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast of the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to further intensify into a depression and move towards the Odisha coast in the next 72 hours," RMD Deputy Director General S Balachandran said.

For the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while places like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Theni might receive heavy rainfall, he said.

For Chennai and its neighbouring areas, there may be light to heavy rainfall in some places in the next 24 hours.

The prevailing climatic conditions favour the onset of the north-east monsoon in the state, Balachandran said.

The RMD deputy director general said the deep depression in the South Arabian Sea presently lay 920 km North West of Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep and was expected to intensify into a cyclone in the next 24 hours and move towards Oman.

In view of the IMD warning, the Coast Guard has put its formations on high alert and its Dornier aircraft and ships have been deployed off Kerala, Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, and south Tamil Nadu seas.

“The sea condition would be “rough to very rough” during next 12 hours. An advisory has been issued to fishermen at sea to return to harbour”, the Coast Guard informed on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The weather office has meanwhile cautioned fishermen against venturing out to the South and Central areas of Bay of Bengal till October 9.

The Coast Guard ships deployed off Tamil Nadu seas will continue to broadcast warnings on VHF and have also advised fishermen at sea to return to the shore.

Disaster response teams have been formed at Kochi and Gemini lifeb oatsts have been kept on standby for deployment at short notice, the Coast Guard said.

The Kerala government has sprung into action following the alert and is also closely monitoring the water levels in various dams in the state. 

As a precautionary measure, it has also opened shutters of nearly 22 dams including Malamapuzha, Neyyar, Kallada Cheruthoni and parts of  Idukki.

Earlier in August, Kerala was hit by worst floods causing massive destruction in the state. As per a report,  483 people have and thousands of houses were destroyed.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the South and Central Arabian Sea till October 12.

