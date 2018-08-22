हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kochi floods

House damaged in torrential rains: Man commits suicide in Kochi

Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.

A view of the flood affected areas in Kochi (PTI)

Kochi: A 68-year-old man, whose house near here was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday. Identified as Kunjappan, he was found hanging dead inside his home today, they said. 

Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state yesterday, police said.

Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp last evening.

