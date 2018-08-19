If Indian Ocean is our Karmbhoomi, Kerala is our Janmabhoomi, says Navy chief; rescue ops on

As rescue and relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala is underway, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba called the state the Janmabhoomi of the naval force. "If IOR (Indian Ocean Region) is our Karmbhoomi, then Kerala is our Janmabhoomi," the Navy chief said.

A frontline Delhi class Destroyer INS Mysore is being readied for dispatch to Kochi. Relief material and provisions are also being loaded in Mumbai. INS Deepak reached Kochi on Sunday and disembarked rations, fresh water and mineral water at South Jetty Naval Base.

Indian Navy's Operation Madad has been scaled up to meet the increasing requests for rescue from more parts of flood-hit Kerala. Southern Naval Command (SNC) rescue teams have been augmented by Gemini boats, divers and other resources from both Eastern and Western Naval Commands of the Indian Navy.

Relief materials are being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak Helicopter and Naval Sea King Helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi.

72 diving teams were deployed on August 18 as part of Operation Madad. Eight newly inducted teams were sent out to various locations to augment those already in place. 42 teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places.

A massive rescue and relief operation has been launched in Kerala. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to mobilize additional manpower, boats and helicopters to scale up the rescue and relief operations.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 370 on Sunday. 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state. The authorities have withdrawn the red alert for all districts in Kerala. More than six lakh people have been moved to over 3,000 relief camps so far.