Kerala Budget 2018: Finance Minister Thomas Issac announces Rs 2,000 crore for coastal area development after Cyclone Ockhi

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Friday presented the state budget for the year 2018-19 in which he announced Rs 2,000 crore for development of coastal areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi. Out of the Rs 2,000 crore fund, Rs 584 crore have been allocated for port development, Rs 150 crore for rehabilitation of families and Rs 100 crore for satellite network.

He announced fifty-two projects for the safety of fishermen and also a coastal package for modernisation of coastal schools.