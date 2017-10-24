Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Clerics order boycott of Muslim family as daughter marries Christian, community ignores and throws a party love jihad

Several community members decided to openly defy the boycott notification

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 09:36 AM IST
ANI photo

MALAPPURAM: A masjid committee in Kerala’s Malappuram has called for boycotting a Muslim man and his family for allowing his daughter to marry a Christian man. 

On October 19, the Madarul Islam Sangham’s Mahallu committee issued a notification asking everyone connected with the mosque to boycott with Kunnummal Yusuf and his family. 

"As Kunnummal Yusuf has allowed his daughter marry a non-Muslim, we have decided that people (members) should not cooperate with the family, either for mosque-related affairs or for any other matters," states the circular in Malayalam. 

A day later, Yousuf's daughter Jaseela married Tiso Tomy, a Christian from Nilambur in Malappuram.

Now here comes the interesting part. 

Several members of the mosque decided to openly defy the boycott notification.

The family threw a reception in Perinthalmanna, which was attended by hundreds. 

The development comes amid Kerala High Court stating that not all inter-religious marriages can be called “Love Jihad”. The court further said that these kind of marriages should be encouraged as there is no boundary for love.

 

With agency inputs

 

