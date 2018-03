Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted in Chennai hospital

Chennai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted in a hospital here, an official said on Saturday. Vijayan was admitted around midnight to the Apollo Hospital, a spokesman said.

The official said the Chief Minister was admitted under an urologist. Vijayan will be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Apollo Hospital has issued a bulletin stating,"Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan has been admitted to Appolo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai on 2nd March 2018 at 11.55 PM for routine annual medical check-up. He will be discharged from hospital tomorrow."