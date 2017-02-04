Kerala CM writes to PM Narendra Modi, raises concern over 'treatment' to E Ahamed by RML Hospital

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an enquiry into Former Union Minister E Ahamed`s death, saying the situation should`ve been handled in "humanitarian" way.

In the letter, Vijayan asserts that the protocol of treatment provided to Ahamed by the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and the treatment of the late politician`s family by the hospital administration have raised serious concerns.

"Needless to say that the situation should have been handled in a humanitarian way. To allay the apprehensions of his family, colleagues and the people of Kerala, I request that the entire matter may kindly be enquired into. I would also like to suggest that steps may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future," Vijayan said.

However, the Chief Minister appreciated the `kind gesture` by the Prime Minister of paying his last respects to E Ahamed by visiting his residence in the national capital.Congress leader K. C. Venugopal on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, alleging unethical approach by the RML Hospital and government towards former union minister and his family.

In his adjournment motion, Venugopal said, "The unethical approach from the hospital officials and the government towards Veteran parliamentarian Shri. E.Ahmed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the Government and an impartial investigation.

"Former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Parliament on Tuesday.The minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President`s address in both Houses on Tuesday.

At around 2.15 PM, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre`s ICU where he was put on ventilator.Earlier, Ahamed`s family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.

Nazeer Ahamed, son of the E Ahamed told ANI that he and his other family members had been barred from meeting his father and were not kept in loop in regard to any medical developments.