Kerala: Demonetised currencies with face value of Rs 1 cr seized, one arrested

Following a tip-off, police intercepted two cars yesterday seized the currencies and arrested Shamir, police said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:31

Malappuram: Demonetised currencies of Rs 1000 denomination with the face value of Rs one crore have been seized near Perinthalmanna in the district and one person arrested in connection with it, police said on Tuesday.

Shamir was produced before a court in Perinthalmanna today and remanded to 14 days judicial custody, they said.

