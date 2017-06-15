Kerala draws up Rs 300 crore river basin tourism project

Thiruvananthapuram: Malabar region, the northern part of Kerala known for its picturesqueness, heritage and cultural uniqueness, will soon find a place in the global tourism map.

With an aim to explore the untapped tourism potential of the region, Kerala government has drawn up an ambitious Rs 300 crore river basin tourism project for Malabar.

"It is a very comprehensive river basin tourism project. The state government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for this. It is worth to be included in the Centre's Swadesh Darshan project. We hope, they will consider this," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here.

With the implementation of the project, holidayers can enjoy a river cruise for about 193 kilo metres enjoying the scenic beauty, cultural festivities and ethnic food of the region, he said.

Air-conditioned boats with bio-toilet facilities would be launched for holidayers. Homestays would also be introduced in the region, the minister said detailing various features of the project.

On the other initiatives of the department, Surendran said the much-hyped Thalassery Heritage Project would be revived and monsoon tourism package would be introduced to tap the potentials of rainy season.

"The government wants to explore tourism potentials throughout the year. To tap the possibilities of rainy season, we are planning to introduce monsoon package focusing on Wayanad and Alappuzha districts," he said.

Two adventure parks would be set up in Veli here and Kottakkunnu in Malappuram to woo more holidayers, the minister said adding that a special programme to renovate heritage buildings is also on card.

With regard to the Seaplane project, mooted by the previous UDF government, he said the department would consider if any entrepreneur comes with adequate license and clearance.

"But, the government is not in favour of spending crore of rupees for infrastructure without getting any clearance or before exploring the possibility of such a venture," Surendran added.