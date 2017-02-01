Kerala: DRI recovers Rs 45.69 lakh concealed in bunch of bananas
ANI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:56
Kozhikode: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized unaccounted Saudi riyal worth Rs 45.69 lakh from two Dubai-bound passengers at the Kozhikode Airport on Thursday.
According to DRI officials, the currency was cleverly concealed in a bunch of bananas in the check-in luggage of the two passengers.
The passengers were scheduled to travel to Dubai on IndiGo flight 6E-88 when the DRI officials acting on a tip-off intercepted them.
Further details are awaited.
For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:55
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!