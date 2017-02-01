close
Kerala: DRI recovers Rs 45.69 lakh concealed in bunch of bananas

ANI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:56

Kozhikode: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized unaccounted Saudi riyal worth Rs 45.69 lakh from two Dubai-bound passengers at the Kozhikode Airport on Thursday.

According to DRI officials, the currency was cleverly concealed in a bunch of bananas in the check-in luggage of the two passengers.

The passengers were scheduled to travel to Dubai on IndiGo flight 6E-88 when the DRI officials acting on a tip-off intercepted them.

Further details are awaited.


First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:55

