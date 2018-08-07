हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala family murder

Kerala family murder case cracked; black magic, revenge behind crime, claims police

Kerala Police have arrested two persons in connection with the recent murders in Idukki.

Representational image

KOCHI: The authorities in Kerala claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the gruesome murder of four members of a family in Idukki nearly a week ago.

The Kerala Police, which have arrested two persons in connection with the case, attributed black magic and professional rivalry as the reason behind the crime.

The Kerala Police managed to crack the case four-five after the bodies of K Krishnan (52), his wife Susheela (50), daughter Arsha (22) and son Arjun (20) were found stacked in a newly-dug trench on the premises of their house in Thdopuzha on August 1.  

The Idukki Police claimed that a man called Aneesh had committed the crime with the help of   Libeesh, a motor mechanic from Thodupuzha. Both have been arrested.

Aneesh used to help his mentor Krishnan who practised black magic and learnt sorcery from him.

Aneesh later started practising the black magic rituals on his own, but was not as successful as his mentor and suspected that Krishnan’s magical powers were responsible for his plight, Venugopal, the Idukki Superintendent of Police, said.

The anger and frustration brewing in Aneesh gave way to a professional rivalry between him and his mentor Krishnan.

Nearly six months back, Aneesh hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Krishnan with the help of his old friend Libeesh, the police informed.

Since Aneesh was aware that Krishnan’s family was not very friendly with neighbours and relatives, he was confident that he would be able to execute his plans, the SP said.

Aneesh also believed that Krishnan was in possession of some palm leaf scriptures having some black magic customs. After killing Krishnan, Aneesh thought of possessing these scriptures but failed to find them, the police said.

The two committed the crime in over two days, according to the police.

As per their plans, Aneesh and Libeesh reached Krishnan’s house during the night on July 29 and attacked his goats. When Krishnan heard the goats’ loud bleats, he came out of his house to check them, but was attacked with an iron rod by the two accused.

A few minutes later, Krishnan's wife Susheela too came out to check what happened and both attacked her in a similar way.

After killing Krishnan and his wife, the two accused entered the house and killed his daughter Arsha, a BEd student, and son Arjun. 

The police revealed that after finishing their task in about an hour, the two accused left the house after keeping the bodies inside a locked room.

They returned to the house the next night and searched for valuables and scriptures. They took many sovereigns of gold, Rs 3,500 in cash but failed to locate any scripture.

During their interrogation, Aneesh and Libesh told police that Krishnan and his son were alive even after a day of the attack and that they again hit them heads with a shovel to ensure their death. 

They later dug a pit and buried all the four bodies one over the other and left the house after cleaning the premises.

Seeing no activity for nearly three days and spotting unread newspapers outside Krishnan's house, the neighbours informed the police suspecting some untoward incident.

The Idukki Police, which has been rewarded for resolving the murder mystery, is also trying to ascertain if other persons are involved in the crime.  

