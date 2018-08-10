हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala flood

Kerala flood: 2 houses collapse after landslide in Kannur - Watch

With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out excess water.

Kerala flood: 2 houses collapse after landslide in Kannur - Watch
ANI photo

Kerala: As Kerala reels under heavy flood, two houses in Kannur collapsed like pack of cards following a landslide in the area on Thursday. The flood situation in the state has worsened in the wake of heavy rain that has created havoc and a trail of destruction across the southern state.

As reports of more deaths from different parts of Kerala started coming in, the death toll mounted to 22. While 11 people died in Idukki district, five more deaths were reported from Malappuram district. The deluge caused three deaths in Waynad and two in Kannur.

The District Collector has announced the closure of all educational institutions including professional colleges at Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva, Paravur Taluk, and Kadamakkudy on Friday.

Over 100 houses have been vacated and 12 camps have been urgently opened as flood situation has worsened in Kerala. Officers of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department could be seen rescuing people from low-lying residential areas using boats as water has entered their houses in Pathalam in Ernakulam. Southern Naval Command has, meanwhile, sent four diving teams and one Sea King helicopter to Wayanad for evacuating stranded people.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as "very grim".

With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out excess water.

Heavy rains for the past two days and release of water from the Idamalayar dam on Wednesday, resulted into localised flooding in low-lying areas in the northern districts of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Kerala floodKannurKerala Rains

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close