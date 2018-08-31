Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to approach Malayalis abroad for funds, form high-level committee to rebuild state

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the destructive floods that hit Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that he will approach Malayalis across the world while the ministers will visit foreign countries to collect funds from them.

"We will approach Malayalis across the world and the ministers will visit foreign countries and collect funds from Malayalis residing abroad," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that a high-level committee will be appointed to rebuild Pamba town and to complete work in Sabarimala temple before the start of pilgrimage season.

Addressing a press conference in Trivandrum, Vijayan said, "Cabinet has decided to appoint KPMG as consultant partner in rebuilding Kerala."

He added, "To help small-scale traders, a loan of Rs 10,00,000 will be arranged. People will be given Rs 1,000,00 interest-free loan to purchase household items. This amount will be allotted through Kudumbashree mission."

As Kerala is trying to rebuild itself, the contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Fund has reached Rs 1027 crore. The Kerala assembly on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution seeking more funds from the Centre to rebuild the state battered by torrential rains which claimed 483 lives since the onset of the southwest monsoon on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of almost all states have been offering funds to Kerala so that it can combat the devastation. The rains had affected over 55 lakh people and left a trail of destruction.

With life limping to normalcy, cleaning operations continued in several parts of the state, including worst-hit Kuttanad and Wayanad. More than 60,000 volunteers are engaged in the operations.

(With inputs from agencies)