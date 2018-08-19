Kerala floods: More rains likely today; 368 dead, thousands still await help

KOCHI: Spelling more trouble for the worst-flood hit Kerala, the state is expected to receive more rainfall on Sunday, which is likely to aggravate the misery of thousands who still await help and need to be rescued.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday afternoon forecast that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, are likely to continue over Kerala following low-pressure area very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert is now there in just three districts, down from 11.

More than six lakh people have been moved to over 3,000 relief camps.

Here are the latest updates about the Kerala floods and the relief and rescue operations being carried out there:-

-Relief materials being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter and Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi.

-Air India to carry rescue operations from Kochi Naval Base, reports ANI.

-Navy's 'Operation Madad' scaled up in flood-hit Kerala, reports ANI.

-240 fire service personnel have been sent from Odisha's Bhubaneswar to the flood-affected areas of Kerala by a special Air Force plane.

-Visuals of relief operations conducted by Air Force at Chengannur. Squadron leader V Joshi says, ' the situation is quite bad. We are trying to rescue people. Right now we are giving them food & water so that they can at least survive till water recedes'.

-Around 7 Lakh litres of water has been loaded in the wagons for flood victims in Kerala. Each wagon contains around 50,000 litres of water. This train will go to Kayamkulam. The distance will be covered in about 25 hours:

-Visuals of rescue operations being conducted at flood-hit Alangad village near Kochi city.

The Kerala Floods Story So Far

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while giving the latest figures, told the media late on Saturday that the flood relief work is going on in full swing and things are slowly coming under control and more helicopters and personnel would be engaged in the rescue and relief operations on Sunday.

The 33 deaths were reported from Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on Saturday.

Rejecting a demand from the Congress-led opposition and Kerala BJP to hand over the rescue operations to the Army, he said, "In a rescue operation, the most important thing is that it should be done only by the local authorities who are well-versed with the locality, and the Army and other agencies' help is sought and a combined operation is done."

While more than 58,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.

Vijayan said that the red alert has now been limited to Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts only.

The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued.

Media houses continued to be flooded with requests from friends and relatives of those stranded in the affected areas.

Earlier on Saturday morning, CM Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting in Kochi that the death toll since May 29 had climbed to 357 and over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps.

PM Modi sanctioned Rs 500 crore to the flood-battered state, apart from Rs 100 crore announced earlier by the Centre on August 12, before returning to Delhi after an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas.

Vijayan the media that the situation is "very serious and grave".

Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity.

"There are many people waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," said a resident of Pandanad.

On Saturday night, a 150-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team started rescue operations in and around affected areas of Chengannur.

Congress legislator VD Sateeshan, who was spearheading the rescue operations in Paravur in Ernakulam district, said that he stood before a rescue boat team with folded hands and they obliged and rescued several people.

National award-winning actor Salimkumar, after remaining holed up in his house along with 45 others for three days, was finally rescued by a fishing boat on Saturday evening.

Flaying the state for "failing in the endeavour", Leader of Opposition Chennithala said, "I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The Chief Minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the Army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed."

More fishing boats from various places reached the affected areas during the day.

Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said since morning 150 boats including house boats have been engaged in rescuing people and "today (Saturday) we evacuated about 75 percent of people who were waiting to be rescued".

The situation in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad inched towards comparative normalcy as rains slowed and water level receded, with many living in crowded relief camps awaiting to return home.

However, a landslide near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has left around 1,000 people cut off from the mainland and the Army is working to clear the debris. At several places in waterlogged areas, banks could not function normally since staff failed to report for the duty due to flooding.

Railway services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday with long-distance trains diverted via the Nagercoil route. A special train will be back on the Kottayam sector on Sunday, after all services on this route were suspended for the past two days.

Certain blockades on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Aluva highway was cleared for traffic. Army personnel worked hard to clear the roads to Munnar.

Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates have caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.

(With Agency inputs)