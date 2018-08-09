हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala floods: PM Narendra Modi offers all possible assistance to those affected

The prime minister spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation and assured to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity".

Kerala floods: PM Narendra Modi offers all possible assistance to those affected

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered all possible assistance to those affected in Kerala after heavy rainfall triggered floods throughout the state wrecking havoc in the lives of the people. The prime minister spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation and assured to "stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity".

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity."

At least 22 people have died in Kerala due to heavy rains and landslides, said the Home Ministry. In the face of the devastating floods, educational institutions will remain closed on Friday. 

Union Minister KJ Alphons said, "There have been unprecedented floods in Kerala since yesterday and incessant rains for two weeks. It is the biggest rain we had in 50 years. 22 people died. Armed forces to fly to Kerala immediately, 6 central rescue teams already there. All the dams opened."

To tackle the situation, Army and an NDRF rescue team have been stationed. "Six flood rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) work," NDRF said.

Army has been deployed in three columns of an approximate strength of 75 persons each at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad. Two additional columns have been requisitioned and are moving to Kozikode and Malappuram. Three Engineer Task Force will also be stationed.

Over 100 houses have been vacated and 12 camps have been urgently opened as flood situation has worsened in Kerala. 

With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost their maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in Kerala have been opened to drain out excess water.

