Kerala government's handling of Sabarimala issue 'most shameful': PM Narendra Modi

KOLLAM: Hitting out at the LDF government in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the way it handled the row over women's entry in the revered Sabarimala temple was ''most shameful.''

Lambasting the Pinarayi Vijayan government over Sabarimala issue, the PM said that the Communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality.

''The conduct of the LDF government in Kerala on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,'' the PM said in Kollam district.

He also hit out at Congress party and asked it to clear its stand on the Sabarimala issue.

“Congress has multiple stands – they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words,” PM claimed.

Furthermore, he said, ”Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. NDA Government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress,” PM asserted.

Hitting out at the CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition spearheaded by the UDF in the state, he said both the fronts were two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting people of the state.

"They say one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located)," the Prime Minister said.

PM Narendra Modi earlier declared that the priority of his government was to provide ease of living to citizens.

After lighting a lamp to inaugurate a 13-km Kollam by-pass, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Pm Modi said that he had always given high priority for developing infrastructure in Kerala.

"Ease of living is the commitment of my government and it was with this commitment that we gave the final sanction for this by-pass in January 2015. Now, this has been completed. Several projects are in various stages of progress in Kerala," he said.

PM Modi arrived here on Tuesday evening and took a helicopter along with Vijayan and others to reach Kollam, located about 70 km from the state capital.

PM Modi pointed out that he every month meets all the Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of states to review projects that are delayed.

"I was surprised to see that there are projects that have been delayed for over 20 to 30 years. When we assumed office, only 56 percent of rural habitation was connected to roads and today 90 percent have connectivity. Very soon it will be 100 percent.

"The last man in the queue is my priority... We have set aside Rs 7,500 for the fisheries sector besides launching a cashless insurance scheme for the poor," added PM Modi.

"We have launched two special projects to develop tourism in heritage and religious places in Kerala and sanctioned Rs 550 crore for it."

