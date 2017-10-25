Transgenders can write Kerala Public Service Commission exams as women: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Transgenders in Kerala can now appear for the exams conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a directive to let transgenders write the exam considering them under the female category.

The court issued an interim order while hearing a petition seeking special column for transgenders in the Public Service Commission's application form for various exams. There are only two columns - male and female in the form as of now.

Since there is no third option for transgenders, they were not able to apply for jobs. The petitioner had alleged that by not including an option for transgenders in application forms, the Constitutional right to equality of opportunity is being violated as far as matters related to public employment are concerned.