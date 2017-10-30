Kerala love jihad: Supreme Court to hear father's plea on daughter's conversion post marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a case where the father of a Hindu woman from Kerala alleged that his daughter, following her marriage, was converter to Islam through 'love jihad'.

The apex court had earlier ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out if there is a pattern of ‘love jihad’ in the case. The apex court had earlier this year questioned how a High Court can annul the marriage between two consenting adults.

Hadiya Shefin, a 25-year-old homeopathic doctor had converted to Islam last year after her marriage with Shafin Jahan. On her father's claim, the Kerala High Court had accepted that Shafin Jahan has links with terror-outfits. Her father had also alleged that she was forcefully converted by her friends.

On Friday, a video was released where Hadiya, born Akhila Ashokan was heard as saying, "You need to get me out...I will be killed anytime."

Meanwhile, she was put in the protective custody of her parents after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan on charges of 'love jihad'.

She has not been allowed to step out of her house ever since the high court gave her custody to her parents, with police officers stationed outside her house round the clock.

A day after Hadiya's video plea asking to save her life emerged, Kerala’s State Women Commission directed the Kottayam Superintendent of Police to conduct necessary inquiries and submit a report on the 25-year-old’s current condition.