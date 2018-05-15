Kerala man who threw acid on nurse arrested

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a nurse here after she spurned his marriage proposal, a top police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 10 and the accused was arrested from his native Palakkad district in Kerala by a team of city police, they said.

A Pramod had stalked the nurse, who also hails from Palakkad and works at a corporate hospital at Jubilee Hills here, and allegedly threw acid on her before fleeing.

The nurse had suffered around 10 per cent burn injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"To detect the acid attack case, eight police teams were formed which visited Bengaluru and different parts of Kerala to nab the accused.

Finally, Pramod was nabbed in a forest area of Attappadi, 80 km from Palakkad district," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.

Pramod had earlier proposed to the nurse for marriage, but she had rejected the same.

Keeping this in mind he "attacked" her with acid, Kumar said.

Pramod is a painter by profession and had brought the acid in a bottle to Hyderabad from Kerala.

"The nurse is out of danger," the Commissioner added.