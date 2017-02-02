Kerala Medical College student set on fire by jilted lover in classroom
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:05
Representational image
Kochi: A 20-year-old girl was set on fire in full view of other students at a medical college in Kerala's Kottayam on Wednesday by her alleged jilted lover.
After setting the girl on fire, the assailant then set himself on fire too. Both the victim and the accused suffered serious burn injuries and died in hospital.
Two other students who had tried to save the girl, were also seriously injured in the incident. They are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The horrific incident took place in front of a handful of students, who had come to the SME College despite a strike.
According to some eyewitnesses, the accused Adarsh was also a former student of the college.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 11:51
