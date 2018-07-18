हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala MLA creates ruckus at toll plaza, breaks barricade - Watch

The MLA can be seen coming out of his care and vandalising the barricade.

THRISSUR: An Independent MLA in Kerala PC George on Tuesday created ruckus at a toll plaza in Thrissur over the payment of toll charges. The incident was caught on camera at the toll plaza. 

In the footage recorded through the CCTV cameras, the MLA can be seen coming out of his care and vandalising the barricade. A complaint has been filed against him. The toll booth is manned mostly by workers from other states.

He was reportedly on his way from Thrissur to Kochi when his luxury car was stopped at the toll plaza at Paliyekkara on Tuesday night by the toll booth. George claims that his car was not allowed to pass despite having the MLA board on it.

George, a seven-time legislator, had earlier found himself in a soup when he allegedly slapped a canteen boy at the MLA’s hostel for delivering food late in February 2017. On June 29 last year, he had been accused of allegedly waving a pistol at some workers when they shouted slogans against him in connection with a land dispute.

This is not the first incident of a politician taking law into their own hands when they were asked to pay toll fee. Earlier in March this year, a video showed a BJP MLA manhandling a toll plaza worker in Rajasthan's Banswara district. In the video that went viral on social media, the accused MLA of the ruling party, Jeetmal Khant, was seen dragging and slapping a toll plaza in Badhalia.

However, the toll booth employees had refused to lodge any FIR in connection with the incident and had said that it was some misunderstanding between the MLA and the staff.

