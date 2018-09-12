हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PC George

Kerala MLA PC George regrets calling raped nun prostitute after massive outrage

George had called the nun a prostitute while addressing a press briefing on September 8.

Kerala MLA PC George regrets calling raped nun prostitute after massive outrage
Image Credit: ANI

KOCHI: Kerala MLA PC George, who has faced massive criticism for calling a nun who was allegedly raped by a Roman Catholic Church bishop a prostitute, has regretted using abusive language against the woman.

Expressing deep regret over his choice of words for the nun, the Kerala lawmaker said, ''Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it."

George also called for the immediate arrest of the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, if there is evidence against him.

However, the Kerala lawmaker said that the victim in the case was not a nun. 

''According to me, she isn't a nun. To refer to any woman as a prostitute is wrong. I shouldn't have used that word. But I strongly stand by other statements that I made regarding that woman,'' George said.

In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.

George was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.

The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had alleged that the nun was facing discrimination after levelling the charges and was not getting support from the Church.

Earlier, a group of five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, had said they would initiate legal action against George. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
PC GeorgeKerala lawmakerKerala nunBishop Franco Mulakkal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close