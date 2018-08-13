Kerala rain: Idukki Dam water level nears maximum mark; Centre says flood situation 'serious'

KOCHI: The water level in Idukki dam on Monday morning had almost touched the maximum mark, creating a serious sitution. The water level in the dam, recorded at 5 am on Monday stood at 2397.94 feet, according to news agency ANI. The full reservoir level of the dam is 2403 feet.

#Kerala: Latest visuals from #IdukkiDam. Water level in the dam, recorded at 5 am today is 2397.94 feet. The Full Reservoir Level of the dam is 2403 feet. pic.twitter.com/8j78oI6uCX — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Describing the flood situation in the state as “very serious”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.

Singh made the statement on Sunday following an aerial survey of Idukki and Ernakulam districts. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Sanjay Kumar.

Earlier, Vijayan informed that as per the preliminary report, the total damage due to floods in the state is estimated to be worth Rs 8316 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said he has requested for an additional Rs 400 crore from the Home Ministry to carry out immediate relief and rehabilitation work in the state.

"The impact of the disaster is likely to be felt for a long time. The Preliminary assessment indicates that nearly 20000 houses have been fully damaged and nearly 10000 km of state PWD roads damaged. The preliminary loss is around 8316 crore," he tweeted.

"The Chief Minister has requested an amount of Rs 400 crore in addition to the Rs 800 crore already sought for carrying out the immediate relief and rehabilitation. CM also requested that a Central team may be sent again to assess the damages that have occurred during the last week," a second tweet read.

The centre has announced an additional Rs 100 crore flood relief and approved the release of the second installment in advance for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to supplement the efforts of the state government.

Death toll in Kerala floods has gone up to 39. Flash floods due to incessant rains have wreaked havoc in several districts of the state. From past few days, normal life in many parts has been disrupted. The areas which were worst hit are Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki, and Mallapuram districts.