Kerala rains: Schools, colleges in 7 districts to remain shut on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to lash Kerela, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain shut on Monday. Authorities of at least seven districts have declared a holiday.

The declaration came from collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam due to heavy rains, state control room monitoring the rain mishaps, said.

While Kerala University has postponed all its examinations scheduled for July 21, 2018, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will function on Monday.

According to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rains occurred at most places in Lakshadweep.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded across the southern state. While Vaikom (Kottayam district) has recorded 13 cm of rainfall, Kayamkulam (Alappuzha district) has recorded 10 cm, Piravom (Ernakulam district) has received 9 cm, Kottayam, Kayamkulam_Agri (Alappuzha district) and Munnar (Idukki district) have received seven cms of rainfall each.

In the second spell of rains in the south west monsoon, nine people have died since July 9, including a fisherman who was electrocuted after she came into contact with a live wire in Alappuzha.

Shutters of the Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram and Banasura in Wayanad have been opened as the water level has been rising in the reservoirs and people living in the downstream have been asked to be cautious.

People have been advised against travelling in heavy rains, especially during nights, due to the possibility of landslips in hilly regions as heavy rains are likely to continue till July 17, 2018.

With the sea being rough, the public has also been asked not to frequent beaches.

In some places, houses have suffered partial damage as trees got uprooted and fell on them.

(With inputs from PTI)

