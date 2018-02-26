Kerala SSLC Exam 2018: New timetable released, special grace marks announced @keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 date sheet has been updated on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan revised the exam schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam 2018. Now, the exams have been extended by two days. The education department also announced special grace marks for selected categories.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 date sheet

1. As per the new date sheet, the test will commence on March 7 and continue till March 28, 2018.

2. The Second Language English exam, which was earlier scheduled for March 12, will now be held on March 28.

3. Meanwhile, afternoon shifts for Class 10 have two timings – from 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm and 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm.

4. The circular further said that exam for class 12 will b conducted in the morning shifts

Complete Date Sheet:

March 7: First Language Paper 1

March 8: First Language Paper 2

March 13: Hindi

March 14: Physics

March 19: Mathematics

March 21: Chemistry

March 22: Biology

March 26: Social Sciences

March 28: Second Language English

Detailed datesheet can be viewed on the official site.

KERALA SSLC exam is held in several states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2018: Grace Marks

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced new grace marks for selected categories, details of which are mentioned here.