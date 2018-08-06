हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala temple priest arrested for hoax call claiming President Kovind will be killed

The President is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ in Thiruvananthapuram on August 6.

THRISSUR: A priest in a temple in Kerala has been arrested after he informed the police control room that President Ram Nath Kovind will be killed. The priest has been identified as Jayaraman of the Chirakkal Bhagavathi temple in Thrissur.

The President is on his visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala from August 4 to 7. He is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ in Thiruvananthapuram on August 6 to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The function would be followed by a two-day National Legislators Conference on ‘Challenges in the Empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Independent India.’

Later on August 7, the President will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St. Thomas’ College in Thrissur before returning to Delhi. The president’s itinerary also includes offering prayers at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Wednesday.

 

