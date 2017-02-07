close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Kochi court dismisses plea seeking probe against Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 18:43

Kochi: A vigilance court in Muvattupuzha today dismissed a petition alleging irregularities by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Jacob Thomas while working as director of ports in the state during 2011-15 and seeking a probe into them.

Dismissing the petition, Vigilance Special judge P Madhavan said, "There is absolutely no material except bald allegations and it is not sufficient to order an enquiry in this respect."

The court said it finds "no material to order an investigation into the allegation."

Petitioner Michael Varghese had alleged that Thomas while working as director of ports during 2011-15 had committed several illegalities and obtained pecuniary advantage for the benefit of private parties.

He had alleged that while holding that post, Thomas had obtained government administrative sanction for setting up solar panels at Valiyathura, Vizhinjam, Beypore and Azheekal port offices and awarded the contracts to SIDCO paying Rs 35 lakh to it in a "hurried manner."

The petitioner also alleged that SIDCO had entrusted the work to a private ltd company. 


For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 18:43

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.