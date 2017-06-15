close
Kochi Metro honours 'Real Heroes' with 'Sadya', entertainment programmes



﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:59
Kochi Metro honours &#039;Real Heroes&#039; with &#039;Sadya&#039;, entertainment programmes

Kochi: In a noble gesture, Kochi Metro administration honoured the hundreds of migrant workers, who worked day and night to make the mega project a success, with 'sadya' (special feast) and entertainment programmes.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited organised the event on June 12.

Reports said that majority of the migrant workers were from Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday travel on a Kochi Metro train when he inaugurates Kerala's first metro.

In the first 25-km phase, trains will run for 13 km between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work is on the remaining section.

Work on Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the Chandy government entrusted the project to Delhi Metro Rail Corp, with its principal advisor Sreedharan overseeing it.

