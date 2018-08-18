हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods Live Updates: Over 3.5 lakh people affected, red alert issued in 11 districts

Some of the worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 17:34
Reuters photo

COCHI: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for 11 districts in flood-hit Kerala on Saturday. Heavy and widespread rainfalls is expected in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kasaragod, informed the office of Kerala Chief Minister. 

Heavy rains is likely to continue across the state following low pressure area very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. 

The southern state is facing its worst flood situation in a century with 80 dams shutters opened and all rivers in spate. Over 194 people have lost their lives since August 8 and 36 are missing, informed the control room of the State Disaster Management. The overall death toll since May 29 is 357, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More than 3.53 lakh affected persons have been shifted to 2,000 relief camps.

Some of the worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued by rescue teams.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by flood.

The Prime Minister later announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for the state, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier.

"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.

18 August 2018, 17:34 PM

240 fire service personnel departed from Odisha's Bhubaneswar for Kerala today for relief and rescue operations.

 

18 August 2018, 17:34 PM

Palakkad: Roads damaged due to landslides and floods caused by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region. 

 

18 August 2018, 17:17 PM

The Maharashtra government announced today an immediate financial assistance of Rs 20 crore for the flood-ravaged Kerala. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through a post on Twitter, said his government is releasing Rs 20 crore as an immediate assistance for Kerala's flood-affected people.

 

 

18 August 2018, 17:12 PM

 UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala. "Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," said Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson.

18 August 2018, 17:11 PM

Punjab: 1 lakh packets of food products consisting water bottles, skimmed milk, biscuits and sugar being sent to Halwara airport in Ludhiana. CM Capt Amarinder Singh had announced Rs 10 crores worth of immediate relief for Kerala Floods Rs 5 crore in form of ready-to-eat food material.

 

18 August 2018, 17:10 PM

All BJP corporaters of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to donate their one month salary towards Kerala Flood relief.

 

18 August 2018, 17:08 PM

"All our MPs, MLAs and MLC to donate their one month salary for flood relief in Kerala. A special relief committee will be made to send essential items to Kerala," says Randeep Surjewala, Congress. 

18 August 2018, 17:07 PM

Several states have announced assistance for flood-hit Kerala. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released Rs 10 crores, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 15 crores from Chief Minister Relief Fund for flood-hit Kerala.

18 August 2018, 17:01 PM

As flood-situation in the state worsens, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala flood a National Disaster without any delay. Taking to Twitter, he said "Dear PM, Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake."

 

18 August 2018, 16:57 PM

In the wake of heavy showers, a red alert has been issued across 11 districts in flood-hit Kerala for Saturday. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for the day in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, said a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. As many as 324 people have lost their lives, thousands displaced or stranded as incessant rains pounded Kerala since the past few weeks, causing havoc in 12 districts.

