Kerala Floods Live Updates: Over 3.5 lakh people affected, red alert issued in 11 districts

240 fire service personnel departed from Odisha's Bhubaneswar for Kerala today for relief and rescue operations.
240 fire service personnel departed from Odisha's Bhubaneswar for Kerala today for relief and rescue operations.
Palakkad: Roads damaged due to landslides and floods caused by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.
Palakkad: Roads damaged due to landslides and floods caused by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.
18 August 2018, 17:17 PM
The Maharashtra government announced today an immediate financial assistance of Rs 20 crore for the flood-ravaged Kerala. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through a post on Twitter, said his government is releasing Rs 20 crore as an immediate assistance for Kerala's flood-affected people.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis announces ₹20 crore as immediate assistance from Maharashtra Government for Kerala flood affected persons.
State Government is constantly in touch with Kerala Government for their requirements and the necessary support, since yesterday.#KeralaFloods
MCHI-CREDAI is contributing with food packets of ₹1.5 crore, Rajasthani Welfare Association & JITO International contributing ₹51 lakh each.
Around 11 ton of dry food is being arranged so far out of of which 6 ton would be sent by evening. #KeralaFloodRelief
18 August 2018, 17:12 PM
UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala. "Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," said Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson.
18 August 2018, 17:11 PM
Punjab: 1 lakh packets of food products consisting water bottles, skimmed milk, biscuits and sugar being sent to Halwara airport in Ludhiana. CM Capt Amarinder Singh had announced Rs 10 crores worth of immediate relief for Kerala Floods Rs 5 crore in form of ready-to-eat food material.
Punjab: 1 lakh packets of food products consisting water bottles, skimmed milk, biscuits & sugar being sent for flood-affected Kerala; #visuals from Ludhiana
18 August 2018, 17:10 PM
All BJP corporaters of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to donate their one month salary towards Kerala Flood relief.
All BJP corporaters of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to donate their one month salary towards #KeralaFlood relief.
18 August 2018, 17:08 PM
"All our MPs, MLAs and MLC to donate their one month salary for flood relief in Kerala. A special relief committee will be made to send essential items to Kerala," says Randeep Surjewala, Congress.
18 August 2018, 17:07 PM
Several states have announced assistance for flood-hit Kerala. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released Rs 10 crores, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 15 crores from Chief Minister Relief Fund for flood-hit Kerala.
18 August 2018, 17:01 PM
As flood-situation in the state worsens, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala flood a National Disaster without any delay. Taking to Twitter, he said "Dear PM, Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake."
Dear PM,
Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake.
18 August 2018, 16:57 PM
In the wake of heavy showers, a red alert has been issued across 11 districts in flood-hit Kerala for Saturday. Heavy rainfall has been predicted for the day in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, said a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office. As many as 324 people have lost their lives, thousands displaced or stranded as incessant rains pounded Kerala since the past few weeks, causing havoc in 12 districts.