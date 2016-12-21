Maharaja's College Ernakulam students arrested
Ernakulam: Five students of Erankulam's famous Maharaja's College were reportedly arrested on Tuesday for destroying public property and writing objectionable graffiti.
As per a report in The Hindu, the Ernakulam Central Police arrested the youth on a complaint filed by college authorities filed a month ago.
The report says that the college authorities had stated to the police that these students had destroyed furniture in tow class room and wrote filthy quotes on the walls.
The newspaper adds that a section of students have alleged that the five were held because they had put up posters featuring condensed form of articles that had appeared in the college magazine.
However, the police have reportedly made it clear that they have not arrested the students in connection with the said posters.
