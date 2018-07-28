Man behind Kerala college student's viral fish selling video arrested

KOCHI: The authorities in Kerala have arrested a man, who is believed to have made viral the video of a 19-year-old student selling fishing on the streets for a living.

The girl was trolled massively for selling fish after college hours after the video went viral on the social media.

The accused has been identified as Noorudeen Sheikh.

The police said that a case under various sections has been registered against the accused.

Kerala: Police has taken a man from Wayanad into custody for allegedly posting derogatory comments against the 21-year-old college student Hanan (in pic) who was trolled on social media over her video of selling fish in uniform after college. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/oZT2SYHj1c — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

Sheikh has been charged under various sections of the IT Act besides provisions attracting non-bailable offences, the police said.

Hanan Hamid, a final year graduate student of Chemistry at a college near Kochi, had made headlines her video selling fish on the local street went viral.

Hanan, on her part, said that she was doing this to take care of an ailing mother, who has been separated from her husband, and support her family.

The police believe that Sheikh was the first person to have taken selfies with Hamid and, later, posted the pictures questioning her condition.

The girl, who used to work as a junior artist, was also seen in a few pictures with superstar Mohanlal.

Slamming the girl, Sheikh wrote that Hanan was "a fake and doing all she did only to impress to superstar Mohanlal to land a role with his son Pranav Mohanlal in an upcoming film''.

The matter soon caught the attention of state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who backed the girl on Facebook, prompting the authorities to take action against the cyber bullies.

The Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) on Friday directed the state police to take action against those who allegedly posted insulting comments on social media platforms against Hanan Hamid.

The CMO also directed the District Collector to give protection to Hanan.

Union Minister of State KJ Alphons too extended his support to Hanan.

Alphons posted on Facebook: Kerala sharks stop attacking #Hanan. I`m ashamed. Here is a girl trying to put together a shattered life. You vultures!"

Interestingly, the state women's panel too came out in support of Hanan.