Kerala

Man in uniform alleges Kerala CM obstructed rescue ops, Army calls 'viral video' fake

The Army said that the imposter wearing Army uniform is spreading disinformation about Kerala rescue and relief efforts.

Photo: Twitter.com/adgpi

As Kerala battles the worst flooding in a century, people are curious to get information from all sources possible. While authorities and officials along with volunteers are trying their best to combat the flood situation, misinformation campaigns by some are creating hurdles in the relief and rescue work.

As a part of this misinformation campaign, a video is going viral in which a man dressed in an Army uniform claims that Kerala government is mistreating the forces. The Army on Monday rubbished the video and called it fake.

In the video, the man has alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deliberately obstructed the Indian Army from carrying out a rescue operation in Chengannur, which os one of the worst flood-hit areas. The video was shared on a Facebook page called the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha Thalaserry Mandalam

"Why do you have so much animosity towards the Indian Army? Is it because your minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan doesn't want the Army to come to your state? Thousands are stranded in Chengannur. Just let us come and do our work. We will not take over your state," the man can be heard saying in a message for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 

"Don't be scared. Aren't you bothered about your people? We do this kind of rescue operation everywhere around the country. This isn't anything new for us. So am begging you to just let us come to Chengannur and do our work. Let us in," he added.

The man is yet to be identified. 

Terming it as fake, the Army issued a clarification saying: "Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy  aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy."

The Army on its official handle also urged people to let them know about such disinformation on WhatsApp (+917290028579). 

Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Sunday informed the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that the situation in the flood-ravaged state was gradually improving. The information was shared in an NCMC review meeting -- the forth consecutive meeting since August 16 -- which was attended by Secretaries of Defence, Health, Civil Aviation, Food Processing and Power Ministries, Chairman of Railway Board and senior officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A Ministry statement said that "India Meteorological Department has forecast less rainfall from Monday onwards in Kerala". All ministries have been directed to focus on emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services as flood waters recede. 

KeralaKerala FloodsKerala rescue operationsIndian Army

