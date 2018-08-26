हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Man kidnaps 9-year old nephew, throws him into flooded river in Kerala

The accused kidnapped his brother's son to extort money from the parents.

Man kidnaps 9-year old nephew, throws him into flooded river in Kerala

Malappuram: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and throwing his nine-year-old nephew into the swollen Kadalundi river two weeks ago, police said.

Muhammed was suspected to have kidnapped his brother's son Muhammed Shaheen, a fourth standard student, to extort money from the parents, they said.

When the news of Shaheen, who went missing from Melattoor since August 13, was shared on social media, Muhammed threw the boy into the river, they said, adding that a search was on for the body. Police detained Muhammed after CCTV footage showed him taking the boy on a motorcycle.

On interrogation, Muhammmed confessed that he threw the boy into the river to kill him and he was arrested under various sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act, police added. 

