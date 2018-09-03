हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Navy

Navy officer and 8-time Mr India winner held for 'raping' woman in Kerala

Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Kottayam: A 38-year-old Navy officer has been arrested here on charges of raping a woman, police said on Sunday. The woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the Navy officer raped his daughter after making a false promise to marry her.

Murali Kumar, a chief petty officer of Navy in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday, police said. He has also been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

The victim in her early 20's alleged that Kumar raped her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel here last week. He had allegedly invited her to the hotel room, police said.

The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to a private hospital near here, police said.

Kumar, a two-time Mr Asia title holder and eight-time Mr India title winner, allegedly befriended the woman through social media.

Police said they would file a report with naval authorities on the incident. 

