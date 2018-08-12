हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala flood

Never before destruction witnessed in Kerala floods, says CM; assures all help to those in need

Over 1000 people including elderly women and children were rescued from various locations across the state.

Never before destruction witnessed in Kerala floods, says CM; assures all help to those in need
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: With the flood situation getting worse in the state, as many as 33 deaths have been reported while six people are missing, confirmed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "33 people have died in the floods and six are missing. Such a destruction has never before been witnessed in the state. The entire state has come together in these circumstances and we are ready to do whatever is necessary," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister further said that the State Police, NDRF, Army and other forces are working with the same motive - to help the people of the state. "The Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) called us and said that any more help needed, will be provided to us," Vijayan added.

Over 1000 people have been rescued from different places across the state. The Army has restored the connectivity to Virinjapara in Mankulam area, Idukki district. The concrete bridge connecting the village had washed away two days back. More than 800 families reside in the village.

"Troops are relentlessly involved in rescue operations fighting bad weather, poor communications and connectivity. A total of more than 1000 people including elderly women and children were rescued from various locations where teams are presently operating," Indian Army said.

"Worst hit by floods are areas of Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Idukki and Mallapuram. 10 columns comprising more than 40 composite teams are working round the clock to ensure that even the last person stranded at any remote floods hit area is rescued," the Army added.

The southern state of Kerela have been reeling under heavy torrential rain, leading to massive flood for more than a week now. The state authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the gates of 25 water reservoirs to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Kerala, which has 44 rivers, witnessed its worst floods in 1924 following torrential rains.

The weather department forecast heavy rains until August 15, India's Independence Day, also warning of flooding in low-lying coastal areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

