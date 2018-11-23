हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

No police provocation in Sabarimala: Kerala government tells high court

The Kerala government on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court in connection with the recent incidents of violence outside Sabarimala Temple. 

File Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court in connection with the recent incidents of violence outside Sabarimala Temple. 

“There was no police provocation in Sabarimala. Only criminals who created issues in Sabarimala were arrested,” says the affidavit.

The state also clarified that the base camp was shifted to Nilackal due to lack of facilities and had no connection with the Supreme Court verdict.

Kerala has been witnessing massive protests after the Supreme Court opened the doors of Sabarimala Temple was opened to women of all ages. 

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor P Sathasivam Thursday to brief him on the Sabarimala temple issue, even as a fresh row broke out over alleged police "high-handedness" in stopping a vehicle in the convoy of union minister Pon Radhakrishanan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apprised the governor of the developments at the hill shrine, which has witnessed protests over prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed.

The orders were clamped in the wake of agitations over the state government's decision to implement the supreme court's order permitting entry of women of all age groups into the temple.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector on Thursday night extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, Nilackal, Pamba areas for four more days. 

"Prohibitory orders have been extended till November 26 midnight after considering various reports filed by officials," Collector Nooh said.

With agency inputs

KeralaKerala High courtSabarimalaSabarimala Temple row

