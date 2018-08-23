हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses grief at Kerala floods, offers humanitarian assistance

The devastating deluge in Kerala has left over 300 dead in a fortnight and has displaced nearly 14 lakh people.

File photo

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his grief at the devastating floods in Kerala that have so far claimed more than 300 lives in the state. The newly-elected PM said his country is ready to provide any humanitarian assistance.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Khan shared a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The devastating deluge in Kerala has left over 300 dead in a fortnight and has displaced nearly 14 lakh people. A bleak, uncertain future stares the nearly 14 lakh people currently taking shelter at the relief camps in the state. 

Though the rains have eased over the last two days, vast swathes of land remain under a seemingly endless sheet of water in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

Many houses are still under water and the ones which are not have broken pots and pans strewn everywhere with a multitude of problems plaguing them.

The situation is particularly critical in Kuttanad, which is one of the few places in the world where paddy farming is done 1.2 metre to 3 metre below sea level. Flood waters receding is not the panacea for all ills.

As waters subsided in Cheruthoni in Idukki district, many were shocked to see huge deposits of sand and slush inside and outside their homes.

Many cannot even open the doors of their homes. Earth-movers are being used at many places to remove the accumulated mud and sand.

The heavy rains and consequent floods have claimed 231 lives since August 8, besides causing an estimated loss of Rs 20,000 crore to the state.

Tags:
Kerala FloodsImran Khanfloods in keralaNarendra ModiPakistanPakistan Kerala floods

