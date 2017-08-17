close
Palakkad Collector, who barred Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting national flag, transferred

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:38
Thiruvananthapuram: Palakkad District Collector P Marykutty, who had issued restraining orders to prevent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to unfurl the Indian tricolour at a government-aided school, has been transferred.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has maintained that the transfer was a routine affair and it has nothing to do with the flag hoisting episode.

Four other bureaucrats were also transferred.

Defying the CPI (M)-led government in Kerala, Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour on August 15 at the Karnakayamman Higher Secondary School.

Sarsanghachalak Bhagwat was invited by the school in Palakkad to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the school and the Independence Day celebrations.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday asked the Kerala government to register a case against the RSS chief.

RSS leader P Gopalankutty Master ridiculed the CPI-M's demand.

"Is it a crime to hoist national flag on Independence day," he posed.

