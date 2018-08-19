President Ram Nath Kovind takes stock of Kerala flood stituation, praises relief and rescue work

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday spoke to Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the flood situation and relief operations in the state. "He acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people of Kerala in coming together in this trying hour. Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the President of India said in a tweet.

In his call, the President expressed satisfaction on how the Union and state governments were working together for the rescue and relief operations in the state. "He praised relief agencies such as NDRF and public officials at state and Central level for their response and commitment," the tweet said.

Meanwhile, the red alert issued in the state was withdrawn for all districts on Sunday. However, orange alert remains in place in 10 districts of the southern coastal state while yellow alert has been declared for two other districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained that heavy rains are likely in several districts of Kerala on Sunday.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has restored bus services to Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palghat, Kozhikode, Kannur and Trivandrum districts of Kerala. At least 368 people have died in Kerala, of which 33 lost their lives on Saturday itself.

More than 58,000 people have been rescued from across the state so far. The Indian Army, Coastguards, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among others, have been conducting rescue and relief operations across the state.

Over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps. Places which are the worst affected include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the situation in Kerala “is very serious and grave”. “The death toll would have been higher, but for the work we did. Things are under control,” he said.